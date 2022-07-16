The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.