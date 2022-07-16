The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 196.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $293.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

