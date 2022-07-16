The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

