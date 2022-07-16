Terra Price Reaches $1.77 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $225.67 million and $88.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00008489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007507 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010485 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars.
