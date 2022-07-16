Terra Price Reaches $1.77 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $225.67 million and $88.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00008489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

