Ternoa Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $354,024.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001833 BTC.
Ternoa Coin Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
