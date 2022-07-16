TenUp Hits One Day Volume of $37,507.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $660,564.26 and approximately $37,507.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003849 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00133408 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009215 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,139,754 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
