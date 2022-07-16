TenUp Hits One Day Volume of $37,507.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $660,564.26 and approximately $37,507.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00133408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,139,754 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

