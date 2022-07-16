Tendies (TEND) Trading Down 28.7% This Week

Tendies (TEND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Tendies has a market cap of $33,978.56 and $4.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,626.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tendies

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

