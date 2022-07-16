TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,016,597. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.