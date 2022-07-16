TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

