TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.47 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

