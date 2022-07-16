Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.30

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.