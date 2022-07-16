Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. 935,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $2,489,277. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

