Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.