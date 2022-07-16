Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,490. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

