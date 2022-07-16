Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

