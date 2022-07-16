SyncFab Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SyncFab

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

