Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Trading Down 1%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

