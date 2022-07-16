SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $523.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $769.00 to $523.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $676.43.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $408.62 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.50 and its 200 day moving average is $533.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.