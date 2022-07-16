Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.5%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.96. Approximately 1,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.17.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

