Susquehanna Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $16.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hawaiian Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HA stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

