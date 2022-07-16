Susquehanna Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $35.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.