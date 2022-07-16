Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

