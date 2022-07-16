SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.23.

SPWR opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.66 and a beta of 2.02.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in SunPower by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

