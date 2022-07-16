Summit Global Investments Purchases 5,313 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American States Water were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American States Water by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.26. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

