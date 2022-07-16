StockNews.com Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
BTI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,066.67.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
