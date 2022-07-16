StockNews.com Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

BTI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,066.67.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.