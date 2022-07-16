StockNews.com Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

