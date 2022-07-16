Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $86.42 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $70.58 million and $86.42 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,653.84 or 0.99945454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.