Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 397 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 397 ($4.72). 109,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($4.82).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 486.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.44. The company has a market capitalization of £610.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.56.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

