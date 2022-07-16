SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.16

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.16 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.32). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.33), with a volume of 155,411 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50.

About SRT Marine Systems

(Get Rating)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.