Spheroid Universe (SPH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $286,064.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
