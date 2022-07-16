Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 1,015,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,574. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
