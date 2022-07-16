SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Holdings Trimmed by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 163,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after buying an additional 55,904 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000.

RWR stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.01.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

