SnowSwap Price Up 3.1% This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004772 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $458,763.23 and approximately $28,545.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.