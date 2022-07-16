Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.