Skycoin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $12,377.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.