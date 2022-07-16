Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.85.

SBNY opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

