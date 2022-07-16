Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Grows By 266.4%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 266.4% from the June 15th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 2,128,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,779. Suzano has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.