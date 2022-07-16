Short Interest in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Declines By 52.3%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Stereotaxis

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 28,738 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $52,303.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,402.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 28,738 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $52,303.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,402.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 51,751 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $91,081.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,296,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,197.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 123,276 shares of company stock worth $221,307 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,041,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 268,620 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 334,309 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stereotaxis Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STXS shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,069. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

(Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.