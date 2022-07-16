Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Expands By 84.4%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

About Scatec ASA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.