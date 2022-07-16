Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Expands By 84.4%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scatec ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.
About Scatec ASA
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scatec ASA (STECF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.