Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Decreases By 79.2%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($48.50) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($44.80) to €47.30 ($47.30) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OMVKY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

