Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Drops By 87.3%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $43,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

