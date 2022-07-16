Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Drops By 87.3%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:NXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
