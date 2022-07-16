Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 42.7%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

My Size Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $0.22 on Friday. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 2,214.76% and a negative return on equity of 159.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that My Size will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

