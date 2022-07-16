Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declines By 74.1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($135.00) to €128.00 ($128.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($127.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($161.75) to £137 ($162.94) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($115.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($150.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KRYAY stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. 25,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $92.32 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.