Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Declines By 46.7%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IHI Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 7,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. IHI had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities research analysts predict that IHI will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

