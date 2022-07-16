Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Declines By 69.1%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,114.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($13.78) to GBX 1,194 ($14.20) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.21) to GBX 1,067 ($12.69) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.20.

Hiscox Stock Performance

HCXLF remained flat at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

