Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Decreases By 75.8%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

