Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Decreases By 66.7%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.01) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

