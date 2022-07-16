Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Drops By 77.4%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
General American Investors Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $35.71. 11,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,797. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.
In other news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,934 shares of company stock valued at $163,565. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
