Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Drops By 65.4%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSSI. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,685 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 198,689 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 836,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 280,496 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.