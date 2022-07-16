Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Drops By 87.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

DFP stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,191,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

